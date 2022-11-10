Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter.

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.