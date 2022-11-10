Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 5,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 210,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

