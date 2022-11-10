Barclays Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $16.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. Affirm has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $166.51.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

