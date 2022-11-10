Barrington Research Lowers Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) Price Target to C$9.00

Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Stack Capital Group Price Performance
STCGF stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Thursday. Stack Capital Group has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27.
About Stack Capital Group
