Barrington Research Lowers Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) Price Target to C$9.00

Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Stack Capital Group Price Performance

STCGF stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Thursday. Stack Capital Group has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27.

About Stack Capital Group

Stack Capital Group Inc operates as an investment holding company. It invests in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

