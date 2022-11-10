Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 6,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,227,803.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00.

Regional Management Price Performance

RM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $305.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regional Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

