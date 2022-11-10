Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 40,486 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,486 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

