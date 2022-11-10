BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in October

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 77.57% and a return on equity of 60.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BBSEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

