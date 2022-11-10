BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

