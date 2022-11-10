BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BCE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

