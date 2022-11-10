Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.5 %

BDX opened at $218.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day moving average of $244.89. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.