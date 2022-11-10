Beldex Price Reaches $0.0458 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $136.14 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.05 or 0.07381925 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00068182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

