Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $3.04. Benson Hill shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 11,459 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Benson Hill Stock Up 17.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $664.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,270 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,206,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

