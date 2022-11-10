Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley Sells 87,531 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 10.5 %

BSY stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 871,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

