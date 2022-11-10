Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,011 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

