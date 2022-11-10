Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VT opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

