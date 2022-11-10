Beta Finance Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

