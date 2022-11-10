BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 324,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,709. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 64.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,887 shares of company stock worth $313,979. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

