Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIREF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

