Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$8.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.97. The company had a trading volume of 123,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,828. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

