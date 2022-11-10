Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.23 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $15.22 or 0.00088405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $266.54 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00224761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00059860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003737 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

