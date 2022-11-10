Bitgert Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $173.12 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Bitgert has a total market cap of $173.12 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitgert has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

