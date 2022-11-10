BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $5,567.74 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 87.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,495.39 or 0.99962310 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00041352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00242294 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.19083928 USD and is down -81.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,441.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

