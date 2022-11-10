Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $584,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

Black Spade Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Black Spade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition ( NYSE:BSAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.