BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 482.6% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 482.6% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 3,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.46.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.