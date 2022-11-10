BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 482.6% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 482.6% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 3,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 397,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 205.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.