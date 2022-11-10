Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $909.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.18 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. StockNews.com cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 331,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Blucora by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

