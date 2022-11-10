Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the October 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,935,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,001,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,465,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

