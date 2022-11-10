Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.
Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Water Acquisition (BLUWU)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.