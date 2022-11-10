Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 4%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 2,805,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,019,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.31 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.99.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

