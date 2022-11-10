Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSR. Cormark cut their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$3.30 price target (down previously from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

BSR opened at C$0.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$93.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

