BMO Capital Markets Boosts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$0.90

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,982. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 27.44 and a quick ratio of 27.32.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

