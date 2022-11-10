BMO Capital Markets Cuts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,250.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSU. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2,375.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CSU stock opened at C$1,905.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.39 billion and a PE ratio of 65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,927.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,973.79. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $1.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other Constellation Software news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

