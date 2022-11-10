BMO Capital Markets Increases Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $15.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VERX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Vertex Trading Up 14.0 %

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.37. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.54, a PEG ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954 in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

