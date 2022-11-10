BMO Capital Markets Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $142.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

