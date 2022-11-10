BMO Capital Markets Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$18.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVA. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.52.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.32. 454,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,132. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.37. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

About NuVista Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$273,334.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,243,667.33. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,243,667.33. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total value of C$159,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at C$34,816,566.56. Insiders have sold a total of 59,243 shares of company stock worth $664,319 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.