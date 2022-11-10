Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$56.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.40. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 123.28%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

