Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $123.77 million and $17.22 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,935,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,935,287 with 6,975,299.51529947 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.71939153 USD and is down -12.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $15,579,028.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

