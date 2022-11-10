Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Booking by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 29.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $69.33 on Thursday, hitting $1,935.15. 8,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,801.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,933.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,463.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

