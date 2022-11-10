Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.70.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE BAH opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
