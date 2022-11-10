Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$53.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

