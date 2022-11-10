Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 3,786 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

