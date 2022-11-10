Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

