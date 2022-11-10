Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 2.9 %

AXP opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.42. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.