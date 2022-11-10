BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 92.4% in October

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOXS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,373,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,565. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

Featured Articles

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It owns the rights to 102 Federal Mining Claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

