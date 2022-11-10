BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 92.4% in October

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BoxScore Brands Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BOXS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,373,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,565. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
