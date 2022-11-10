Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.11.

Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $151.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $195.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.77.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

