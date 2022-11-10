Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) versus CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Head to Head Survey

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Braskem has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Braskem and CN Energy Group.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.24 $773.65 million $1.97 5.85 CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 2.08 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Braskem beats CN Energy Group. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

