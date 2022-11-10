Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Alexa Henderson Acquires 141,000 Shares

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Alexa Henderson acquired 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$99,687.00 ($64,731.82).

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Bravura Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bravura Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

