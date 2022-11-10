Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $26.21. Braze shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Braze Stock Up 13.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 69,059 shares worth $2,730,363. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,235,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $35,125,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $29,257,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,693,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

