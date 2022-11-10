Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €81.00 ($81.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €65.68 ($65.68) on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a one year high of €56.25 ($56.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.93 and a 200-day moving average of €66.14.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

