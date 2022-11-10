Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 2.2 %

BRDG opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $427.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRDG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.