Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.33 billion-$29.33 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 219,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

